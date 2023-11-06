Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 160,009 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,009 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $147,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $364.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

