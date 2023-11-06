BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 43,434 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $71,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $450.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.81. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $502.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

