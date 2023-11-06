Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Block were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Block by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 10,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,704.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

