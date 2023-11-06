BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 44.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 65,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 23.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

