Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Stock Up 4.3 %

EAT opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 469.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $106,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $751,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 298.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 195,620 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.