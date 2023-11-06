Canaccord Genuity Group Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.