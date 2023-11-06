Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 15,045 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 131.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after purchasing an additional 421,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,702 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $88.12 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.27.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,933.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $80,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,933.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,896 shares of company stock worth $740,754. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

