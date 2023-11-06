Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 19,452 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,012 shares of company stock worth $1,280,333. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

