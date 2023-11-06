Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 445 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $159.02 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.21.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

