Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 6,240 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 481,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Globe Life by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Globe Life by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 5.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $79,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $282,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,042 shares of company stock worth $3,941,332. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $117.16 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.