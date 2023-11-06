Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 28,000 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 2,781.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

