Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $220.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.