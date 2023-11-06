Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 240.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,119 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 167,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 36.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after acquiring an additional 338,260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 287.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 181,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.79 on Monday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.19%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

