Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,488 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 25,465.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,391 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

