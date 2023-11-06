Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 616.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.12, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day moving average of $154.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $191.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

