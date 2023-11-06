Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,077,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 528,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

