Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 21,912 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 132.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

