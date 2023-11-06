Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 3,884 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 131.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,950.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %

MOH stock opened at $337.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $364.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total value of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.38.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

