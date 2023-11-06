Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 9,803 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 134.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

