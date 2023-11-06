Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 9,857 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.95 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $92.93 and a one year high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

