Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,068 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $61.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.68%.

Several research firms have commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,750 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

