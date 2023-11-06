Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $27.81 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

