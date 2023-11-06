Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Trading Up 0.6 %

BG opened at $106.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.31. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $87.86 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

