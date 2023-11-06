Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $217.26 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

