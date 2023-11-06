Cibc World Markets Corp Has $1.83 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $251,551,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $159.02 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.50.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

