Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,369 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $44.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,412.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

