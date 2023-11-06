Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 603.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 381.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $248,041.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,289.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $7,381,909.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,486 shares in the company, valued at $29,005,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock worth $103,108,611. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $82.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.54, a P/E/G ratio of 946.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.44. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

