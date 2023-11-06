Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $144.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.70. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

