Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.51 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 135.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 442,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ameren by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $78.51 on Monday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

