Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,065,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $829,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,653 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $92.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.75 and a beta of 2.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

