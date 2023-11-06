Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $100.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

