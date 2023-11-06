Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $858,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 74.5% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33,894 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 468.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

