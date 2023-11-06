Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.09.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $210.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.