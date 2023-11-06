Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

TER opened at $87.70 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.44.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

