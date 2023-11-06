Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 15,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE L opened at $65.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.99. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $65.92.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.