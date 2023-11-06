Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 871.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 182,915 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 83,199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $727,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.93 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

