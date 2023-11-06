Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 131.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $270.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.68. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

