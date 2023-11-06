Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of UAL opened at $37.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

