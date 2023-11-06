Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,056 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 205,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVH. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.