Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 24,479 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $266,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $579,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

