Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 4,665 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $162.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.40. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

