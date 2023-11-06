Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 131.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

