Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $930.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $427.09 and a 1 year high of $940.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $887.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $828.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.89.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

