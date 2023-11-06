Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 40,652 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

