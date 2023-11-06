Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,826,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,364,000 after purchasing an additional 621,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $102.32 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.