Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 195,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAG opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

