Cwm LLC Has $358,000 Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead purchased 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, with a total value of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Trading Up 15.8 %

NASDAQ PODD opened at $162.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

