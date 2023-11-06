Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 330,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,475,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $55,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $150.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on DRI shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

