DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.71.

DASH stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.61.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $603,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 962,676 shares in the company, valued at $72,605,023.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $603,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 962,676 shares in the company, valued at $72,605,023.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,014,465 shares of company stock valued at $80,595,254 over the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

