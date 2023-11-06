Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $134.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

